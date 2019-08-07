Reviewing SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH)’s and Its Rivals results

As Semiconductor- Memory Chips company, SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SMART Global Holdings Inc. has 95.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 65.18% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.5% of SMART Global Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.58% of all Semiconductor- Memory Chips companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have SMART Global Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 33.20% 10.40% Industry Average 33.46% 31.40% 16.30%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting SMART Global Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global Holdings Inc. N/A 24 9.42 Industry Average 1.41B 4.22B 7.37

SMART Global Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for SMART Global Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 3.00 3.67 2.87

The potential upside of the peers is 25.36%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SMART Global Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SMART Global Holdings Inc. -7.25% 27.68% 38.68% 24.65% 0.03% 2.49% Industry Average 0.00% 13.36% 18.06% 26.98% 0.03% 31.77%

For the past year SMART Global Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SMART Global Holdings Inc. are 2.2 and 1.7. Competitively, SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s peers have 3.30 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SMART Global Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat SMART Global Holdings Inc.