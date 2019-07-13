Reviewing SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH)’s and Its Competitors results

As Semiconductor- Memory Chips company, SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.22% of all Semiconductor- Memory Chips’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand SMART Global Holdings Inc. has 2.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 15.94% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has SMART Global Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 50.60% 14.90% Industry Average 58.07% 45.50% 22.20%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting SMART Global Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global Holdings Inc. N/A 23 4.47 Industry Average 2.22B 3.82B 4.04

SMART Global Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for SMART Global Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 3.00 5.00 2.81

The peers have a potential upside of 77.97%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SMART Global Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SMART Global Holdings Inc. -6.01% -5.04% -29.42% -32.8% -56.19% -32.05% Industry Average 0.17% 2.47% 15.29% 32.01% 0.00% 29.64%

For the past year SMART Global Holdings Inc. has -32.05% weaker performance while SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s peers have 29.64% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SMART Global Holdings Inc. are 1.9 and 1.4. Competitively, SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s peers have 3.24 and 2.76 for Current and Quick Ratio. SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SMART Global Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat SMART Global Holdings Inc.