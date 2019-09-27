Reviewing SM Energy Company (SM)’s and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s results

We are contrasting SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy Company 10 -0.07 99.28M 0.09 107.20 Talos Energy Inc. 21 0.00 19.82M 10.90 1.89

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SM Energy Company and Talos Energy Inc. Talos Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SM Energy Company. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. SM Energy Company’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has SM Energy Company and Talos Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy Company 978,128,078.82% 0.5% 0.2% Talos Energy Inc. 94,112,060.78% 16.4% 5.6%

Analyst Recommendations

SM Energy Company and Talos Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy Company 1 4 3 2.38 Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of SM Energy Company is $15.25, with potential upside of 47.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SM Energy Company and Talos Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.8% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of SM Energy Company shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59% Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1%

For the past year SM Energy Company has -35.59% weaker performance while Talos Energy Inc. has 26.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Talos Energy Inc. beats SM Energy Company on 9 of the 14 factors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.