Reviewing SM Energy Company (SM)’s and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)’s results

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy Company 10 -0.07 99.28M 0.09 107.20 Rosehill Resources Inc. 2 0.00 10.47M -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see SM Energy Company and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy Company 981,027,667.98% 0.5% 0.2% Rosehill Resources Inc. 505,797,101.45% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for SM Energy Company and Rosehill Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy Company 1 4 3 2.38 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.25 is SM Energy Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 56.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 1.2% of SM Energy Company’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59% Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94%

For the past year SM Energy Company has -35.59% weaker performance while Rosehill Resources Inc. has 12.94% stronger performance.

Summary

SM Energy Company beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.