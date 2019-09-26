Reviewing SM Energy Company (SM)’s and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s results

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy Company 13 0.78 N/A 0.09 107.20 Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.40 N/A 0.56 2.01

Table 1 highlights SM Energy Company and Denbury Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Denbury Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SM Energy Company. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. SM Energy Company is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Denbury Resources Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2% Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

SM Energy Company has a 2.95 beta, while its volatility is 195.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Denbury Resources Inc.’s 234.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SM Energy Company is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Denbury Resources Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Denbury Resources Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SM Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

SM Energy Company and Denbury Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy Company 1 4 3 2.38 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

SM Energy Company’s upside potential currently stands at 44.00% and an $15.25 consensus price target. On the other hand, Denbury Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 42.86% and its consensus price target is $1.7. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that SM Energy Company seems more appealing than Denbury Resources Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of SM Energy Company shares and 84.9% of Denbury Resources Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of SM Energy Company shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Denbury Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59% Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92%

For the past year SM Energy Company was more bearish than Denbury Resources Inc.

Summary

SM Energy Company beats on 7 of the 12 factors Denbury Resources Inc.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.