Reviewing SLM Corporation (SLM)’s and Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s results

As Credit Services companies, SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) and Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation 10 3.64 N/A 1.05 9.53 Senmiao Technology Limited 4 114.18 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SLM Corporation and Senmiao Technology Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of SLM Corporation and Senmiao Technology Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 0.00% 20.1% 1.9% Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -97.5% -82.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of SLM Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.2% of Senmiao Technology Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of SLM Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 68.68% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -1.38% -2.81% -11.17% -4.48% -13.1% 20.58% Senmiao Technology Limited -11.68% -12.33% 22.35% -7.96% -45.37% 9.19%

For the past year SLM Corporation has stronger performance than Senmiao Technology Limited

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors SLM Corporation beats Senmiao Technology Limited.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.