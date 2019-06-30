Reviewing SLM Corporation (SLM)’s and China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF)’s results

This is a contrast between SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) and China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SLM Corporation
|10
|3.56
|N/A
|1.05
|9.53
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|1
|0.34
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SLM Corporation and China Rapid Finance Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of SLM Corporation and China Rapid Finance Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SLM Corporation
|0.00%
|20.1%
|1.9%
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|0.00%
|-244.5%
|-73.3%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of SLM Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.2% of China Rapid Finance Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of SLM Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SLM Corporation
|-1.38%
|-2.81%
|-11.17%
|-4.48%
|-13.1%
|20.58%
|China Rapid Finance Limited
|-18.88%
|-37.5%
|-44.92%
|-73.58%
|-84.56%
|-36.27%
For the past year SLM Corporation had bullish trend while China Rapid Finance Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors SLM Corporation beats China Rapid Finance Limited.
SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.
