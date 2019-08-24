Reviewing Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR)’s and Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK)’s results

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) and Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) compete against each other in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number Corporation 41 0.77 N/A 2.14 22.93 Mohawk Industries Inc. 136 0.81 N/A 10.75 11.60

Table 1 demonstrates Sleep Number Corporation and Mohawk Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mohawk Industries Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sleep Number Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Sleep Number Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sleep Number Corporation and Mohawk Industries Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number Corporation 0.00% -89.8% 12.8% Mohawk Industries Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.12 shows that Sleep Number Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mohawk Industries Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sleep Number Corporation are 0.3 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Mohawk Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Mohawk Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sleep Number Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sleep Number Corporation and Mohawk Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Number Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Mohawk Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Mohawk Industries Inc. has a consensus price target of $152, with potential upside of 35.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sleep Number Corporation and Mohawk Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 88.3%. Sleep Number Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Mohawk Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sleep Number Corporation 17.89% 20.07% 39.33% 37.35% 76.3% 54.96% Mohawk Industries Inc. -19.26% -17.26% -7.88% -0.87% -32.49% 6.61%

For the past year Sleep Number Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Mohawk Industries Inc.

Summary

Mohawk Industries Inc. beats Sleep Number Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Select Comfort Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds and bedding accessories, such as mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 540 retail stores. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products. This segment markets and distributes its products under the American Olean, Daltile, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers product lines in a range of colors, textures, and patterns, including carpets, rugs, and carpet pads; hardwood and laminate products; and luxury vinyl tiles and sheet vinyl products. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin, Columbia Flooring, Durkan, Horizon, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Pergo, Portico, QuickStep, and SmartStrand brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides laminate and hardwood flooring, as well as roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboards, chipboards, and vinyl flooring products under the IVC, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin brands; and licenses patents related to flooring manufacturers. The company sells its products through independent distributors, home centers, floor covering retailers, ceramic specialists, commercial contractors, commercial end users, mass merchandisers, department stores, shop at home, buying groups, retailers, and wholesalers, as well as private labeling programs. Mohawk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.