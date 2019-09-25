Reviewing Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR)’s and Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) and Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number Corporation 42 0.74 N/A 2.14 22.93 Libbey Inc. 2 0.08 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sleep Number Corporation and Libbey Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sleep Number Corporation and Libbey Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number Corporation 0.00% -89.8% 12.8% Libbey Inc. 0.00% -17% -1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Sleep Number Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Libbey Inc.’s 1.9 beta is the reason why it is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sleep Number Corporation are 0.3 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Libbey Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Libbey Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sleep Number Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sleep Number Corporation and Libbey Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Number Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Libbey Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sleep Number Corporation’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential downside is -26.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sleep Number Corporation and Libbey Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 69.9%. 2.9% are Sleep Number Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Libbey Inc. has 12.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sleep Number Corporation 17.89% 20.07% 39.33% 37.35% 76.3% 54.96% Libbey Inc. 9.03% -6.63% -32.94% -66.67% -76.2% -56.44%

For the past year Sleep Number Corporation has 54.96% stronger performance while Libbey Inc. has -56.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Sleep Number Corporation beats Libbey Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Select Comfort Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds and bedding accessories, such as mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 540 retail stores. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Libbey Inc. designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars, mixing bowls, and washing machine windows. The company also provides ceramic dinnerware products comprising plates, bowls, platters, cups, saucers, and other tabletop accessories; metal flatware consisting of knives, forks, spoons, and serving utensils; and metal hollowware, which consists of serving trays, pitchers, and other metal tabletop accessories. In addition, it distributes fine stemware and other drinkware assortments; upscale serve ware, decorative products, stemware, and drinkware for finer dining establishments; porcelain and bone China products; and tabletop and giftware products. The company offers its products under the Libbey, Libbey Signature, Masters Reserve, World Tableware, Syracuse China, Crisa, Royal Leerdam, and Crisal Glass brand names. It markets its products to foodservice distributors, mass merchants, department stores, retail distributors, national retail chains, specialty housewares stores, candle and food packers, decorators, breweries, distilleries, craft industries, gourmet food-packing companies, and companies using glass containers for candle and floral applications. Libbey Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.