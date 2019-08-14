Reviewing Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)’s and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s results

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Slack Technologies Inc.
|34
|34.69
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
|Twilio Inc.
|130
|20.36
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Slack Technologies Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Slack Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twilio Inc.
|0.00%
|-11.6%
|-7.5%
Liquidity
Slack Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Twilio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Slack Technologies Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Slack Technologies Inc. and Twilio Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Slack Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Twilio Inc.
|0
|1
|8
|2.89
Twilio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $153.11 average price target and a 15.95% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Slack Technologies Inc. and Twilio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.5% and 73.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Twilio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Slack Technologies Inc.
|-1.99%
|-8.56%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.46%
|Twilio Inc.
|-5.76%
|1.64%
|8.2%
|33.99%
|139.84%
|55.78%
For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. has -13.46% weaker performance while Twilio Inc. has 55.78% stronger performance.
Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
