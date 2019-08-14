Reviewing Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)’s and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s results

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 34 34.69 N/A -0.30 0.00 Twilio Inc. 130 20.36 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Slack Technologies Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

Slack Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Twilio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Slack Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Slack Technologies Inc. and Twilio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Twilio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $153.11 average price target and a 15.95% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Slack Technologies Inc. and Twilio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.5% and 73.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Twilio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. has -13.46% weaker performance while Twilio Inc. has 55.78% stronger performance.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.