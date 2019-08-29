Reviewing Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)’s and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s results

As Application Software companies, Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 33 33.14 N/A -0.30 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 34 0.72 N/A 0.48 67.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Slack Technologies Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Slack Technologies Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Slack Technologies Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated has 3.2 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synaptics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Slack Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Slack Technologies Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29

Slack Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.85% and an $36.67 consensus price target. Competitively Synaptics Incorporated has a consensus price target of $37, with potential upside of 15.59%. The data provided earlier shows that Slack Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Synaptics Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Slack Technologies Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.5% and 98.6%. 0.4% are Slack Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Synaptics Incorporated

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 10 factors Slack Technologies Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.