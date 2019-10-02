Reviewing Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)’s and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s results

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Slack Technologies Inc.
|27
|0.00
|239.48M
|-0.30
|0.00
|QAD Inc.
|31
|114.17
|10.80M
|0.28
|118.74
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Slack Technologies Inc. and QAD Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Slack Technologies Inc.
|873,695,731.48%
|0%
|0%
|QAD Inc.
|34,962,771.12%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Slack Technologies Inc. and QAD Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Slack Technologies Inc.
|0
|4
|3
|2.43
|QAD Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Slack Technologies Inc. has a 54.11% upside potential and an average target price of $34.29.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.32% of QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Slack Technologies Inc.
|-1.99%
|-8.56%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.46%
|QAD Inc.
|0.06%
|4.4%
|10.03%
|5.61%
|-5.47%
|11.86%
For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. has -13.46% weaker performance while QAD Inc. has 11.86% stronger performance.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.