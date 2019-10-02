Reviewing Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)’s and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s results

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 27 0.00 239.48M -0.30 0.00 QAD Inc. 31 114.17 10.80M 0.28 118.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Slack Technologies Inc. and QAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 873,695,731.48% 0% 0% QAD Inc. 34,962,771.12% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Slack Technologies Inc. and QAD Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Slack Technologies Inc. has a 54.11% upside potential and an average target price of $34.29.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.32% of QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. has -13.46% weaker performance while QAD Inc. has 11.86% stronger performance.