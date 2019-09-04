Reviewing Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)’s and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 33 33.22 N/A -0.30 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.32 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Slack Technologies Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Liquidity

Slack Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Castlight Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Slack Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Castlight Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Slack Technologies Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Castlight Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$36.67 is Slack Technologies Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 27.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.4% are Castlight Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc. was less bearish than Castlight Health Inc.

Summary

Slack Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Castlight Health Inc.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.