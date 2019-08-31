Reviewing Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)’s and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s results

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies Inc. 33 31.60 N/A -0.30 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Slack Technologies Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Slack Technologies Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Slack Technologies Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Aurora Mobile Limited has 4.9 and 4.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Slack Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Slack Technologies Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Slack Technologies Inc. has a consensus price target of $36.67, and a 28.04% upside potential. Aurora Mobile Limited on the other hand boasts of a $9.7 consensus price target and a 164.31% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aurora Mobile Limited looks more robust than Slack Technologies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 33.75% are Aurora Mobile Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46% Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22%

For the past year Slack Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aurora Mobile Limited.

Summary

Slack Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aurora Mobile Limited.