Reviewing SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)’s and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP)’s results

Both SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty Corp. 88 5.64 N/A 1.98 43.17 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 12 0.23 N/A -2.90 0.00

Demonstrates SL Green Realty Corp. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SL Green Realty Corp. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty Corp. 0.00% 5.4% 2.4% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for SL Green Realty Corp. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty Corp. 0 1 3 2.75 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$100.67 is SL Green Realty Corp.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 22.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.94% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are SL Green Realty Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SL Green Realty Corp. 1.94% -4.84% -7.22% -9.89% -13.49% 8.26% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -1.64% -0.79% 39.62% -27.19% -13.39% 75.34%

For the past year SL Green Realty Corp. was less bullish than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors SL Green Realty Corp. beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.