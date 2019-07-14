Reviewing SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)’s and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP)’s results

Both SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SL Green Realty Corp.
|88
|5.64
|N/A
|1.98
|43.17
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|12
|0.23
|N/A
|-2.90
|0.00
Demonstrates SL Green Realty Corp. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has SL Green Realty Corp. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SL Green Realty Corp.
|0.00%
|5.4%
|2.4%
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for SL Green Realty Corp. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SL Green Realty Corp.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$100.67 is SL Green Realty Corp.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 22.95%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.94% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are SL Green Realty Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SL Green Realty Corp.
|1.94%
|-4.84%
|-7.22%
|-9.89%
|-13.49%
|8.26%
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|-1.64%
|-0.79%
|39.62%
|-27.19%
|-13.39%
|75.34%
For the past year SL Green Realty Corp. was less bullish than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors SL Green Realty Corp. beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.
