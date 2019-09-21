Reviewing SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)’s and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD)’s results

Both SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty Corp. 85 5.48 N/A 2.67 30.40 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 14 0.20 N/A -2.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SL Green Realty Corp. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SL Green Realty Corp. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty Corp. 0.00% 4% 1.7% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SL Green Realty Corp. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty Corp. 1 1 3 2.60 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.56% for SL Green Realty Corp. with consensus target price of $92.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SL Green Realty Corp. -1.15% 1.24% -8.18% -10.82% -19.35% 2.53% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 1.44% 5.11% 13.69% 19.01% -12.02% 66.45%

For the past year SL Green Realty Corp. has weaker performance than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Summary

SL Green Realty Corp. beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.