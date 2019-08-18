Reviewing SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)’s and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). The two are both REIT – Retail companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty Corp. 87 5.33 N/A 2.67 30.40 Macerich Company 39 4.13 N/A 0.71 46.55

Table 1 highlights SL Green Realty Corp. and Macerich Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Macerich Company has lower revenue and earnings than SL Green Realty Corp. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. SL Green Realty Corp. is currently more affordable than Macerich Company, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty Corp. 0.00% 4% 1.7% Macerich Company 0.00% 3.4% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

SL Green Realty Corp.’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Macerich Company’s 27.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SL Green Realty Corp. and Macerich Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Macerich Company 1 3 0 2.75

SL Green Realty Corp.’s consensus target price is $97, while its potential upside is 22.54%. Competitively Macerich Company has an average target price of $39, with potential upside of 33.11%. The results provided earlier shows that Macerich Company appears more favorable than SL Green Realty Corp., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SL Green Realty Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Macerich Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SL Green Realty Corp. -1.15% 1.24% -8.18% -10.82% -19.35% 2.53% Macerich Company -0.87% 1.88% -17.42% -28.83% -42.06% -23.64%

For the past year SL Green Realty Corp. has 2.53% stronger performance while Macerich Company has -23.64% weaker performance.

Summary

SL Green Realty Corp. beats Macerich Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.