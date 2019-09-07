Reviewing Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)’s and QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s results

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) and QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) have been rivals in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions Inc. 80 3.66 N/A 5.89 14.48 QuickLogic Corporation 1 3.49 N/A -0.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Skyworks Solutions Inc. and QuickLogic Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions Inc. 0.00% 26.3% 22.4% QuickLogic Corporation 0.00% -71.1% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

Skyworks Solutions Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. QuickLogic Corporation on the other hand, has 0.33 beta which makes it 67.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Skyworks Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, QuickLogic Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than QuickLogic Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Skyworks Solutions Inc. and QuickLogic Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 QuickLogic Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s upside potential is 6.11% at a $84.75 average price target. Meanwhile, QuickLogic Corporation’s average price target is $0.75, while its potential upside is 107.70%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that QuickLogic Corporation seems more appealing than Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.1% of QuickLogic Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are QuickLogic Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Skyworks Solutions Inc. -1.24% 4.11% -3.62% 15.37% -9.69% 27.25% QuickLogic Corporation -0.36% -11.27% -28.84% -38.58% -50.64% -28.04%

For the past year Skyworks Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while QuickLogic Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors QuickLogic Corporation.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT). It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The companyÂ’s solutions incorporating its EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting. Its products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation has a collaboration with AISpeech Company, Ltd. to leverage the ultra-low-power integrated voice capabilities of EOS S3 [1] multi-core SoC to enable mobile, wearable, and IoT devices to access the AISpeech cloud-based digital assistant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.