Reviewing SkyWest Inc. (SKYW)’s and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s results

SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL), both competing one another are Regional Airlines companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWest Inc. 57 0.93 N/A 5.97 10.17 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. 15 0.00 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SkyWest Inc. and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWest Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 5% Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. 0.00% 23.2% -11.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.6 shows that SkyWest Inc. is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has a -0.1 beta which is 110.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SkyWest Inc. Its rival Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. SkyWest Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

Analyst Ratings

SkyWest Inc. and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWest Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. 0 0 3 3.00

SkyWest Inc. has an average price target of $68, and a 19.66% upside potential. On the other hand, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s potential downside is -4.01% and its consensus price target is $19.63. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, SkyWest Inc. is looking more favorable than Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SkyWest Inc. and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 91.6% and 17.7% respectively. 2% are SkyWest Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 64% are Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SkyWest Inc. -3.14% -0.44% 0.96% 19.11% 1.69% 36.52% Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. 3.82% 29.71% 92.17% 67.32% 177.58% 58.56%

For the past year SkyWest Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

Summary

SkyWest Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

SkyWest, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a regional airline in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it provided scheduled passenger and air freight services with approximately 3,160 total daily departures to various destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean; and had a fleet of 652 aircraft. The company operates its flights as Delta Connection, United Express, American Eagle, or Alaska under code-share arrangements. It also offers regional jet service to airports; and airport customer and ground handling services for other airlines throughout its system. SkyWest, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in St. George, Utah.

Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides regular and non-regular flight transportation services for passengers, cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 130 aircraft, which included 96 aircraft under operating leases and 34 aircraft under finance leases. It also develops and manages third partyÂ’s customer loyalty program, as well as sells redemption rights of awards related to the loyalty program. The company has a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines, Inc. Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2001 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.