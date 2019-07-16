Reviewing Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (SKYS)’s and PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM)’s results

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) and PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) have been rivals in the Diversified Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 1 0.39 N/A -0.55 0.00 PNM Resources Inc. 46 2.67 N/A 1.15 41.34

Table 1 demonstrates Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and PNM Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and PNM Resources Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.3% -5.3% PNM Resources Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s current beta is 1.3 and it happens to be 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PNM Resources Inc.’s 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, PNM Resources Inc. has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PNM Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and PNM Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 PNM Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

PNM Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 consensus price target and a -7.71% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and PNM Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 90.8%. Competitively, PNM Resources Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. -0.83% -15.03% 10.12% 8.39% -48.76% 16.96% PNM Resources Inc. 2.98% 4.33% 11.03% 17.48% 23.92% 16.11%

For the past year Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than PNM Resources Inc.

Summary

PNM Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,481 megawatts; and owned 3,200 circuit miles of electric transmission lines, 6,060 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,789 cable miles of underground distribution lines, and 269 substations. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 978 circuit miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,111 pole miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,209 circuit miles of underground distribution lines, and 115 substations. The company serves approximately 767,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.