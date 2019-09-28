Reviewing Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (SKYS)’s and Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)’s results

As Diversified Utilities companies, Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) and Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.
|1
|0.00
|17.39M
|-0.44
|0.00
|Just Energy Group Inc.
|2
|0.00
|102.60M
|1.76
|1.97
In table 1 we can see Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and Just Energy Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and Just Energy Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.
|3,378,667,184.77%
|-20.8%
|-3.7%
|Just Energy Group Inc.
|6,179,606,095.28%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and Just Energy Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.9% and 31.23%. Comparatively, Just Energy Group Inc. has 34.88% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.
|3.75%
|3.79%
|-18.52%
|-2.64%
|-44.99%
|3.77%
|Just Energy Group Inc.
|-3.07%
|-20.78%
|-5.19%
|-5.96%
|-8.68%
|5.15%
For the past year Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Just Energy Group Inc.
Summary
Just Energy Group Inc. beats Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. on 9 of the 10 factors.
