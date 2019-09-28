Reviewing Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (SKYS)’s and Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)’s results

As Diversified Utilities companies, Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) and Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 1 0.00 17.39M -0.44 0.00 Just Energy Group Inc. 2 0.00 102.60M 1.76 1.97

In table 1 we can see Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and Just Energy Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and Just Energy Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 3,378,667,184.77% -20.8% -3.7% Just Energy Group Inc. 6,179,606,095.28% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and Just Energy Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.9% and 31.23%. Comparatively, Just Energy Group Inc. has 34.88% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 3.75% 3.79% -18.52% -2.64% -44.99% 3.77% Just Energy Group Inc. -3.07% -20.78% -5.19% -5.96% -8.68% 5.15%

For the past year Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Just Energy Group Inc.

Summary

Just Energy Group Inc. beats Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. on 9 of the 10 factors.