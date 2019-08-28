Reviewing SK Telecom Co. Ltd (SKM)’s and Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s results

SK Telecom Co. Ltd (NYSE:SKM) and Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) compete against each other in the Wireless Communications sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SK Telecom Co. Ltd 24 0.00 N/A 3.71 6.18 Partner Communications Company Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.08 48.57

Demonstrates SK Telecom Co. Ltd and Partner Communications Company Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Partner Communications Company Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SK Telecom Co. Ltd. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. SK Telecom Co. Ltd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Partner Communications Company Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SK Telecom Co. Ltd and Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SK Telecom Co. Ltd 0.00% 12.8% 7% Partner Communications Company Ltd. 0.00% 3.5% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

SK Telecom Co. Ltd is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.34. Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SK Telecom Co. Ltd are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Partner Communications Company Ltd. has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.4% of SK Telecom Co. Ltd shares and 2.1% of Partner Communications Company Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 26.6% of SK Telecom Co. Ltd shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 46.1% of Partner Communications Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SK Telecom Co. Ltd -3.86% -7.32% -2.76% -9.98% -6.15% -14.51% Partner Communications Company Ltd. -1.21% -2.86% -9.33% -3.65% -1.69% -13.56%

For the past year SK Telecom Co. Ltd was more bearish than Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Summary

SK Telecom Co. Ltd beats on 6 of the 8 factors Partner Communications Company Ltd.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications services in South Korea. It offers wireless voice transmission services; cellular global roaming services; and interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks. The company also provides wireless data communication services that allow subscribers to text, graphic, audio, and video messages; and wireless Internet services. In addition, it offers broadband Internet access; video-on-demand and Internet protocol TV services; and fixed-line telephone services, such as local, domestic long distance, international long distance, and voice over Internet protocol services. Further, the company provides business communications services, including leased line solutions, Internet data center solutions, and network solution services; engages in marketplace and O2O commerce businesses; manufactures and sells projection display devices, high-end audio devices, and intelligent agent machines; and offers a portal service under Nate brand name. As of December 31, 2015, it had 28.6 million wireless subscribers. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei, AT&T, Nokia, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung for the development and standardization of 5G. The company was formerly known as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SK Telecom Co., Ltd. in March 1997. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing. The company also provides content services, 4G TV video content, television and music applications, backup and synchronizing services, defense and security services, and services for small and medium-sized businesses; machine to machine connectivity solutions; and international roaming services. In addition, it offers Internet service provider (ISP) services, such as email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and site filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security solutions, integration solutions, business information storage, and data center and cloud services; international long distance telephony services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony services and primary rate interface services, as well as value added services. Further, the company sells cellular handsets, modems, tablets, laptops, and related accessories, as well as handset maintenance and spare parts; landline phones, routers, servers, smart boxes and related equipment, media streamers, Wi-Fi -only tablets, and other telecommunications equipment; and digital audio visual equipment, including televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, media streamers, digital watches, 3D glasses, smart TVs, and other related equipment. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.