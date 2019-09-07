Reviewing SJW Group (SJW)’s and Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTRU)’s results

Both SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) and Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) are each other’s competitor in the Water Utilities industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SJW Group 63 4.75 N/A 1.82 35.60 Aqua America Inc. 57 0.00 N/A 0.88 64.98

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SJW Group and Aqua America Inc. Aqua America Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SJW Group. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SJW Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aqua America Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SJW Group 0.00% 5.7% 2.2% Aqua America Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

SJW Group and Aqua America Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SJW Group 0 1 0 2.00 Aqua America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SJW Group’s downside potential is -5.02% at a $64 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SJW Group and Aqua America Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.5% and 0%. 0.7% are SJW Group’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SJW Group 0.71% 5.98% 6.15% 10.7% 2.51% 16.67% Aqua America Inc. 1.94% 0.86% 5.32% 0% 0% 9.54%

For the past year SJW Group’s stock price has bigger growth than Aqua America Inc.

Summary

SJW Group beats Aqua America Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases. Its water supply consists of groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District. The company offers water service to approximately 229,000 connections that serve customers in portions of the cities of San Jose and Cupertino, as well as in the cities of Campbell, Monte Sereno, Saratoga, and the Town of Los Gatos; and adjacent unincorporated territories in Santa Clara County, California. In addition, it provides water service to approximately 13,000 connections, which serve 39,000 people in a service area comprising 244 square miles in the region between San Antonio and Austin, Texas. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SJW Land Company, owns undeveloped land in California and Tennessee; owns and operates commercial buildings in California and Tennessee; and holds a 70% limited partnership interest in 444 West Santa Clara Street, L.P., a real estate limited partnership that operates commercial building rentals. The company was formerly known as SJW Corp. and changed its name to SJW Group in November 2016. SJW Group was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.