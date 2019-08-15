Reviewing SITO Mobile Ltd. (SITO)’s and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between SITO Mobile Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO) and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Wireless Communications industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITO Mobile Ltd. 1 0.46 N/A -0.67 0.00 Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 32 0.54 N/A 1.20 26.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SITO Mobile Ltd. and Telephone and Data Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has SITO Mobile Ltd. and Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITO Mobile Ltd. 0.00% -129.8% -72.7% Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

SITO Mobile Ltd. has a 0.96 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s 1.05 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SITO Mobile Ltd. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SITO Mobile Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SITO Mobile Ltd. and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.1% and 89.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of SITO Mobile Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SITO Mobile Ltd. 7.41% -11.11% -57.89% -51.68% -68.28% -20% Telephone and Data Systems Inc. -0.61% 6.77% 0.25% -9% 28.49% -0.61%

For the past year Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has weaker performance than SITO Mobile Ltd.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors SITO Mobile Ltd.

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform in the United States and Canada. Its mobile location-based advertising platform allows to transform digital marketing by delivering targeted mobile advertising campaigns based on geo-location, in-store traffic, and customer response for brands, agencies, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; shared data plans that include unlimited voice and unlimited messaging; and business rate plans. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, and hands-free devices. In addition, the company provides wireline and cable broadband services; digital television (TV) and digital satellite TV video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol, find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it offers information technology (IT) services, including colocation, cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, application management services; sells IT hardware, as well as provides related maintenance and professional services; and engages in planning, engineering, procurement, sale, installation, and management of IT-infrastructure solutions. Additionally, the company operates retail stores and kiosks. The company serves approximately 5.0 million wireless customers and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.