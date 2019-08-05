Reviewing SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE)’s and P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN)’s results

As Small Tools & Accessories businesses, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) and P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. 62 1.32 N/A 1.57 47.17 P&F Industries Inc. 8 0.40 N/A 0.19 41.41

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. and P&F Industries Inc. P&F Industries Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than P&F Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. and P&F Industries Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. 0.00% 23.2% 5.3% P&F Industries Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 1.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival P&F Industries Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. P&F Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.6% of P&F Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of P&F Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. 4.4% 5.71% 21.08% 36.9% -13.91% 33.65% P&F Industries Inc. -2.41% -3.17% -1% 4.61% -5.83% 2.85%

For the past year SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than P&F Industries Inc.

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. beats P&F Industries Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies; and nursery goods, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services to its customers. The company markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and/or imports air-powered tools and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, and AIRCAT or NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturersÂ’ representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers; and markets pipe and bolt dies, pipe taps, wrenches, vises and stands, pipe and tubing cutting equipment, hydrostatic test pumps, and replacement electrical components for various pipe cutting and threading machines through industrial distributors and contractors. It also manufactures and distributes industrial pneumatic tools, such as impact wrenches, grinders, drills, and motors under the ATP brand for refinery, chemical, power generation, heavy construction, oil, and mining companies; a line of pneumatic tool replacement parts to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); high pressure stoppers for hydrostatic testing fabricated pipes under the Thaxton brand name; and a line of siphons under the Eureka name. In addition, the company provides a line of sockets under the OZAT brand name; and assembles and markets a line of compressor air filters. P&F Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Melville, New York.