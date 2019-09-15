Reviewing SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)’s and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI)’s results

Both SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers Corp. 14 5.06 N/A -0.25 0.00 Washington Prime Group Inc. 19 1.45 N/A 0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights SITE Centers Corp. and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers Corp. 0.00% 10.2% 3.5% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SITE Centers Corp. and Washington Prime Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SITE Centers Corp. has a consensus target price of $14, and a -4.76% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of SITE Centers Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Washington Prime Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SITE Centers Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 18.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SITE Centers Corp. 3.34% 9.03% 6.98% 7.63% 5.63% 28.73% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

SITE Centers Corp. beats Washington Prime Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.