Reviewing SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)’s and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI)’s results

Both SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SITE Centers Corp.
|14
|5.06
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|19
|1.45
|N/A
|0.32
|0.00
Table 1 highlights SITE Centers Corp. and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SITE Centers Corp.
|0.00%
|10.2%
|3.5%
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SITE Centers Corp. and Washington Prime Group Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SITE Centers Corp.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
SITE Centers Corp. has a consensus target price of $14, and a -4.76% downside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 82.7% of SITE Centers Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Washington Prime Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SITE Centers Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 18.5%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SITE Centers Corp.
|3.34%
|9.03%
|6.98%
|7.63%
|5.63%
|28.73%
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
SITE Centers Corp. beats Washington Prime Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
