Reviewing SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)’s and SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) and SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Retail industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers Corp. 13 4.67 N/A -0.25 0.00 SL Green Realty Corp. 87 5.28 N/A 2.67 30.40

Demonstrates SITE Centers Corp. and SL Green Realty Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers Corp. 0.00% 10.2% 3.5% SL Green Realty Corp. 0.00% 4% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

SITE Centers Corp.’s 0.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. SL Green Realty Corp.’s 1.11 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

SITE Centers Corp. and SL Green Realty Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 SL Green Realty Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

SITE Centers Corp. has an average price target of $14, and a 2.87% upside potential. Meanwhile, SL Green Realty Corp.’s consensus price target is $97, while its potential upside is 23.71%. The information presented earlier suggests that SL Green Realty Corp. looks more robust than SITE Centers Corp. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SITE Centers Corp. and SL Green Realty Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 0% respectively. SITE Centers Corp.’s share held by insiders are 18.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of SL Green Realty Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SITE Centers Corp. 3.34% 9.03% 6.98% 7.63% 5.63% 28.73% SL Green Realty Corp. -1.15% 1.24% -8.18% -10.82% -19.35% 2.53%

For the past year SITE Centers Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than SL Green Realty Corp.

Summary

SL Green Realty Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors SITE Centers Corp.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.