Reviewing SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)’s and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)’s results

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Retail. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers Corp. 13 3.88 N/A -0.25 0.00 PDL Community Bancorp 14 6.60 N/A 0.15 96.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SITE Centers Corp. and PDL Community Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of SITE Centers Corp. and PDL Community Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers Corp. 0.00% 10.2% 3.5% PDL Community Bancorp 0.00% -0.5% -0.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SITE Centers Corp. and PDL Community Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 17.8%. Insiders owned roughly 18.5% of SITE Centers Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 3.5% are PDL Community Bancorp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SITE Centers Corp. 2.96% 1.61% 4.91% 15.74% 13.78% 25.56% PDL Community Bancorp -0.21% 2.54% 11.85% 4.98% -8.81% 14.13%

For the past year SITE Centers Corp. has stronger performance than PDL Community Bancorp

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp beats on 4 of the 7 factors SITE Centers Corp.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.