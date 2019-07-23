Reviewing SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)’s and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)’s results

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Retail. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SITE Centers Corp.
|13
|3.88
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
|PDL Community Bancorp
|14
|6.60
|N/A
|0.15
|96.93
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SITE Centers Corp. and PDL Community Bancorp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of SITE Centers Corp. and PDL Community Bancorp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SITE Centers Corp.
|0.00%
|10.2%
|3.5%
|PDL Community Bancorp
|0.00%
|-0.5%
|-0.1%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
SITE Centers Corp. and PDL Community Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 17.8%. Insiders owned roughly 18.5% of SITE Centers Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 3.5% are PDL Community Bancorp’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SITE Centers Corp.
|2.96%
|1.61%
|4.91%
|15.74%
|13.78%
|25.56%
|PDL Community Bancorp
|-0.21%
|2.54%
|11.85%
|4.98%
|-8.81%
|14.13%
For the past year SITE Centers Corp. has stronger performance than PDL Community Bancorp
Summary
PDL Community Bancorp beats on 4 of the 7 factors SITE Centers Corp.
SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
