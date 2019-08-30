Reviewing SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)’s and Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)’s results

Both SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) and Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers Corp. 13 4.77 N/A -0.25 0.00 Kimco Realty Corporation 18 6.78 N/A 0.49 39.28

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SITE Centers Corp. and Kimco Realty Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers Corp. 0.00% 10.2% 3.5% Kimco Realty Corporation 0.00% 8% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

SITE Centers Corp.’s 0.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kimco Realty Corporation’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

SITE Centers Corp. and Kimco Realty Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Kimco Realty Corporation 0 3 2 2.40

SITE Centers Corp. has an average target price of $14, and a 1.08% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Kimco Realty Corporation is $19.5, which is potential 5.81% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Kimco Realty Corporation appears more favorable than SITE Centers Corp., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of SITE Centers Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.8% of Kimco Realty Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.5% of SITE Centers Corp. shares. Competitively, Kimco Realty Corporation has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SITE Centers Corp. 3.34% 9.03% 6.98% 7.63% 5.63% 28.73% Kimco Realty Corporation 2.18% 7.02% 10.4% 10.78% 17.64% 31.13%

For the past year SITE Centers Corp. was less bullish than Kimco Realty Corporation.

Summary

Kimco Realty Corporation beats SITE Centers Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. The firm also provides property management services relating to the management, leasing, operation, and maintenance of real estate properties. Kimco Realty Corporation was formed in 1966 and is based in New Hyde Park, New York with additional office all across North America.