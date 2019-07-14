Reviewing SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)’s and Its Competitors results

As REIT – Retail company, SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of SITE Centers Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.17% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand SITE Centers Corp. has 18.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.25% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have SITE Centers Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers Corp. 0.00% 10.20% 3.50% Industry Average 15.18% 16.99% 3.94%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing SITE Centers Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers Corp. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 140.02M 922.55M 35.57

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for SITE Centers Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.63 2.48

SITE Centers Corp. presently has a consensus target price of $14, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. The competitors have a potential upside of 5.93%. Based on the results delivered earlier, SITE Centers Corp. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SITE Centers Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SITE Centers Corp. 2.96% 1.61% 4.91% 15.74% 13.78% 25.56% Industry Average 1.55% 6.23% 5.70% 8.68% 15.77% 19.69%

For the past year SITE Centers Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.77 shows that SITE Centers Corp. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SITE Centers Corp.’s rivals’ beta is 0.86 which is 14.04% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SITE Centers Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SITE Centers Corp. shows that it’s better in 2 of the 3 indicators compared to SITE Centers Corp.’s peers.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.