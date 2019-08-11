Reviewing SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)’s and HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)’s results

As REIT – Retail businesses, SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) and HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers Corp. 13 4.82 N/A -0.25 0.00 HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 14 174.91 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights SITE Centers Corp. and HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers Corp. 0.00% 10.2% 3.5% HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0.00% -5% -3.2%

Volatility and Risk

SITE Centers Corp.’s current beta is 0.78 and it happens to be 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.7% of SITE Centers Corp. shares and 5.7% of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. shares. SITE Centers Corp.’s share held by insiders are 18.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 72.03% of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SITE Centers Corp. 3.34% 9.03% 6.98% 7.63% 5.63% 28.73% HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 2.51% -3.91% 1.61% -7.32% 41.32% -2.19%

For the past year SITE Centers Corp. had bullish trend while HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SITE Centers Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of commercial properties in the Coconut Grove section of Miami, Florida. Its principal commercial properties include a resort with a 50-room hotel, restaurant/banquet facilities, spa, marina, and tennis courts under the Grove Isle name; a 50% interest in a restaurant, marina, and office/retail mall facility under the MontyÂ’s name; and a 5,000 square foot corporate office building. The company also owns two properties held for development consisting of a 70% interest in a 13,000 square foot commercial building in Montpelier, Vermont, as well as approximately 50 acres of vacant land in Hopkinton, Rhode Island. It has elected to be treated as a REIT. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. HMG/Courtland Properties was founded in 1971 and is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.