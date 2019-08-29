Reviewing Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)’s and Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) and Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Broadcasting – Radio industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 6 4.12 N/A 0.23 27.34 Spotify Technology S.A. 142 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and Spotify Technology S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 0.00% -95.1% 11.7% Spotify Technology S.A. 0.00% -2.9% -1.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Spotify Technology S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Spotify Technology S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and Spotify Technology S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Spotify Technology S.A. 1 0 6 2.86

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 5.01%. On the other hand, Spotify Technology S.A.’s potential upside is 24.81% and its average price target is $170.29. The information presented earlier suggests that Spotify Technology S.A. looks more robust than Sirius XM Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and Spotify Technology S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 52.3%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 27.6% are Spotify Technology S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 2.62% 9.63% 6.46% 5.74% -10.44% 9.63% Spotify Technology S.A. 1.71% 6.64% 13.51% 13.53% -12.36% 36.51%

For the past year Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Spotify Technology S.A.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Spotify Technology S.A. beats Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels. It also streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; and offer applications to allow consumers to access its Internet radio service on smartphones, tablets, computers, home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, the company distributes satellite radios through the sale and lease of new vehicles; and acquires subscribers through the sale and lease of previously owned vehicles with factory-installed satellite radios. Its satellite radio systems include satellites, terrestrial repeaters, and other satellite facilities; studios; and radios. Further, the company provides satellite television services, which offer music channels on the DISH NETWORK satellite television service as a programming package; Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedule and scores, and movie listings; real-time traffic services; and real-time weather services. Additionally, it offers location-based services through two-way wireless connectivity, including safety, security, convenience, maintenance and data services, remote vehicles diagnostics, and stolen or parked vehicle locator services. The company also sells satellite radios directly to consumers through its Website, as well as through national and regional retailers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog. The Ad-Supported segment provides ad-supported users with limited on-demand online access to its catalog. As of December 31, 2017, its platform included 159 million monthly active users and 71 million premium subscribers in approximately 61 countries and territories. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.