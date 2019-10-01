Reviewing Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG)’s and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 9 0.00 3.69M 0.05 234.69 Old Republic International Corporation 23 1.27 279.95M 2.59 8.81

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Old Republic International Corporation. Old Republic International Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Old Republic International Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Old Republic International Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 40,549,450.55% 0% 0% Old Republic International Corporation 1,228,389,644.58% 7% 1.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Old Republic International Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.5% and 79.1%. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Old Republic International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0% -2.54% -19.75% -28.13% 0% -13.53% Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89%

For the past year Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. has -13.53% weaker performance while Old Republic International Corporation has 10.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Old Republic International Corporation beats Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.