Reviewing Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG)’s and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 13 0.87 N/A -0.39 0.00 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 15 0.99 N/A 0.70 22.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% -2.3% -0.7% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 1.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.2% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. shares and 68.7% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. -10.01% 14.71% -7.29% 0% 0% 1.43% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 8.85% 9.46% 5.01% -4.62% -6.34% 5.3%

For the past year Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. was less bullish than Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. beats Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents; and commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of approximately 400 independent agents. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.