Reviewing Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)’s and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s results

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. N/A 12.62 N/A -2.15 0.00 Nevro Corp. 54 5.08 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sintx Technologies Inc. and Nevro Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sintx Technologies Inc. and Nevro Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% -267% -142.4% Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6%

Volatility & Risk

Sintx Technologies Inc. is 99.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.01 beta. Nevro Corp.’s 81.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.19 beta.

Liquidity

Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Nevro Corp. which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Nevro Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sintx Technologies Inc. and Nevro Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nevro Corp. 0 2 4 2.67

Meanwhile, Nevro Corp.’s average target price is $61, while its potential downside is -3.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sintx Technologies Inc. and Nevro Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 0%. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.97%. Comparatively, 1.4% are Nevro Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. -11.14% -19.55% -41% -34.93% -84.87% -1.67% Nevro Corp. -0.95% -7.06% 25.8% 48.52% -18.63% 60.09%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc. has -1.67% weaker performance while Nevro Corp. has 60.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Nevro Corp. beats Sintx Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.