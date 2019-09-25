Reviewing Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)’s and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s results

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. 4 11.45 N/A -1.20 0.00 Medtronic plc 97 4.67 N/A 3.40 29.96

In table 1 we can see Sintx Technologies Inc. and Medtronic plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sintx Technologies Inc. and Medtronic plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.19 beta means Sintx Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 119.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Medtronic plc has a 0.68 beta and it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Medtronic plc which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Medtronic plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sintx Technologies Inc. and Medtronic plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Medtronic plc 0 2 6 2.75

The upside potential is 42.86% for Sintx Technologies Inc. with consensus price target of $3. Competitively the consensus price target of Medtronic plc is $116.13, which is potential 8.77% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sintx Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Medtronic plc as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.8% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84% of Medtronic plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.97% of Sintx Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Medtronic plc has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89% Medtronic plc -0.38% 3.91% 15.43% 16.07% 14.44% 12.07%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc. has -53.89% weaker performance while Medtronic plc has 12.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Medtronic plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sintx Technologies Inc.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.