Reviewing Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)’s and ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s results

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. N/A 9.96 N/A -2.15 0.00 ABIOMED Inc. 295 15.46 N/A 5.61 46.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sintx Technologies Inc. and ABIOMED Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% -267% -142.4% ABIOMED Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 22.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.01 beta indicates that Sintx Technologies Inc. is 99.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ABIOMED Inc. on the other hand, has 0.35 beta which makes it 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sintx Technologies Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, ABIOMED Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6. ABIOMED Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sintx Technologies Inc. and ABIOMED Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 89.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.97% of Sintx Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of ABIOMED Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. -11.14% -19.55% -41% -34.93% -84.87% -1.67% ABIOMED Inc. -0.23% -4.63% -28.17% -35.91% -30.88% -20.11%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc. was less bearish than ABIOMED Inc.

Summary

ABIOMED Inc. beats Sintx Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.