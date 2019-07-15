Reviewing Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI)’s and Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s results

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing businesses, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) and Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 46 0.00 N/A 7.22 6.14 Pacific Ethanol Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -1.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0.00% 19.1% 12.8% Pacific Ethanol Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -9.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.08 shows that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Pacific Ethanol Inc. has a 2.28 beta which is 128.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited. Its rival Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Ethanol Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Pacific Ethanol Inc. is $1.5, which is potential 118.98% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.9% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited shares and 44.2% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares. Insiders held 67.6% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited shares. Competitively, 3.5% are Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 2.73% -9.48% -6.32% 1.09% -34.88% 2.71% Pacific Ethanol Inc. -6.4% 5.41% -0.85% -32.76% -65.59% 35.89%

For the past year Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has weaker performance than Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited beats Pacific Ethanol Inc.