Reviewing Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI)’s and Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s results

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing businesses, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) and Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited
|46
|0.00
|N/A
|7.22
|6.14
|Pacific Ethanol Inc.
|1
|0.02
|N/A
|-1.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and Pacific Ethanol Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited
|0.00%
|19.1%
|12.8%
|Pacific Ethanol Inc.
|0.00%
|-21.2%
|-9.6%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 1.08 shows that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Pacific Ethanol Inc. has a 2.28 beta which is 128.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
1.8 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited. Its rival Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pacific Ethanol Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pacific Ethanol Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the average price target of Pacific Ethanol Inc. is $1.5, which is potential 118.98% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 5.9% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited shares and 44.2% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares. Insiders held 67.6% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited shares. Competitively, 3.5% are Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited
|2.73%
|-9.48%
|-6.32%
|1.09%
|-34.88%
|2.71%
|Pacific Ethanol Inc.
|-6.4%
|5.41%
|-0.85%
|-32.76%
|-65.59%
|35.89%
For the past year Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has weaker performance than Pacific Ethanol Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited beats Pacific Ethanol Inc.
