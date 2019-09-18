Reviewing Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI)’s and Its Peers results

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.41% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.32% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0.00% 19.10% 12.80% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited N/A 41 4.88 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.38 2.36 2.66

The potential upside of the peers is 43.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited -3.39% -12.35% -21.68% -26.14% -43.5% -18.91% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has -18.91% weaker performance while Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s peers have 42.36% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s peers Current Ratio is 1.42 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s competitors are 30.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s competitors beat Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited on 6 of the 6 factors.