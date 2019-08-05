Reviewing Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI)’s and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXAV)’s results

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXAV) compete with each other in the Broadcasting – TV sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. 45 1.45 N/A 3.18 15.79 Fox Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Fox Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 4.8% Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Fox Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Fox Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -12.90% for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. with average target price of $43.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Fox Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 0%. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. -9.56% -7.46% 10.71% 63.15% 94.39% 90.77% Fox Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Fox Corporation.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through various local television stations. As of February 22, 2017, it owns, operates, and/or provides services to 173 television stations in 81 markets, which broadcast 505 channels. The company also offers digital agency services; and technical services to the broadcast industry, as well as designs and manufactures broadcast systems, including transmitters and antennas. In addition, it provides sign design and fabrication, and security alarm monitoring and bulk acquisition services; and invests in various real estate ventures, including developmental land, and operating commercial and multi-family residential real estate properties and apartments, as well as private equity and structured debt/mezzanine financing investment funds. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.