Reviewing Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP)’s and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s results

We are comparing Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus Inc. 25 19.91 N/A 0.44 89.04 EVERTEC Inc. 30 5.21 N/A 1.21 26.53

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. EVERTEC Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Simulations Plus Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Simulations Plus Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than EVERTEC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 18.1% EVERTEC Inc. 0.00% 43.4% 9.6%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.32 beta means Simulations Plus Inc.’s volatility is 132.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, EVERTEC Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Simulations Plus Inc. Its rival EVERTEC Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Simulations Plus Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EVERTEC Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Simulations Plus Inc. and EVERTEC Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EVERTEC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, EVERTEC Inc.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential downside is -18.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Simulations Plus Inc. and EVERTEC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 84.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 29.6% of Simulations Plus Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of EVERTEC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simulations Plus Inc. 6.3% 35.88% 70.94% 104.85% 120.57% 95.08% EVERTEC Inc. 0.69% -1.69% 5.5% 13.51% 35.97% 11.57%

For the past year Simulations Plus Inc. has stronger performance than EVERTEC Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The Payment Processing segment offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs. Its services include credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. The Business Solutions segment provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, corporations, and governments. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.