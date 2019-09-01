Reviewing Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD)’s and The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)’s results

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD) and The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) have been rivals in the Small Tools & Accessories for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. 63 2.63 N/A 2.66 23.24 The L.S. Starrett Company 7 0.17 N/A 0.77 7.57

Table 1 highlights Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. and The L.S. Starrett Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The L.S. Starrett Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than The L.S. Starrett Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. and The L.S. Starrett Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 11.7% The L.S. Starrett Company 0.00% 6.1% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. The L.S. Starrett Company’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The L.S. Starrett Company are 4.2 and 1.9 respectively. The L.S. Starrett Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. and The L.S. Starrett Company are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 48.3% respectively. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 1% are The L.S. Starrett Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. -5.84% -6.79% -3.62% 2.07% 2.93% 14.1% The L.S. Starrett Company -5.03% -15.16% -19.2% 5.22% -11.36% 11.85%

For the past year Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. was more bullish than The L.S. Starrett Company.

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. beats The L.S. Starrett Company on 10 of the 10 factors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It also provides wood shrinkage compensating devices; ornamental product line; cold formed steel connections; structural screws for wood, metal, and composite decking applications; and mechanical anchors for use in hollow wall conditions and for overhead applications. The company markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets primarily in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam, as well as in Mexico, Chile, and the Middle East. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

The L.S. Starrett Company manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, and the United Kingdom. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products. It also provides measuring tools, such as micrometers, vernier calipers, height gages, depth gages, electronic gages, dial indicators, steel rules, and combination squares, as well as custom, non-contact, and in-process gaging products comprising optical, vision, and laser measurement systems; and force measurement and material test equipment. In addition, the company offers material test systems comprising hardware and cutting edge software; manual and automated field of view measurement systems; and hand tools for measuring, marking, and layout that include tapes, levels, chalk lines, and other products for building trades, as well as construction and retail trades. Further, it provides carbide tipped products for cutting ferrous materials, and non-ferrous metals and castings. The company primarily distributes its precision hand tools, and saw and construction products through distributors or resellers. It serves the metalworking, aerospace, medical, and automotive markets; marine and farm equipment shops, and do-it-yourselfers; and tradesmen, which comprise builders, carpenters, plumbers, and electricians. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Athol, Massachusetts.