Reviewing Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD)’s and Its Competitors results

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD) is a company in the Small Tools & Accessories industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. has 91.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.13% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 1.25% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0.00% 14.10% 11.70% Industry Average 6.22% 20.04% 8.93%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. N/A 64 23.24 Industry Average 145.28M 2.34B 23.60

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.50

$72 is the consensus price target of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc., with a potential upside of 5.79%. The rivals have a potential upside of 65.90%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. -5.84% -6.79% -3.62% 2.07% 2.93% 14.1% Industry Average 2.58% 6.12% 10.62% 14.21% 13.06% 13.68%

For the past year Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. has stronger performance than Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. are 3.8 and 2. Competitively, Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s rivals have 2.84 and 1.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.42 shows that Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.91 which is 8.71% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s rivals beat Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It also provides wood shrinkage compensating devices; ornamental product line; cold formed steel connections; structural screws for wood, metal, and composite decking applications; and mechanical anchors for use in hollow wall conditions and for overhead applications. The company markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets primarily in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam, as well as in Mexico, Chile, and the Middle East. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Pleasanton, California.