Reviewing Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)’s and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Money Center Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National Corporation 25 3.59 N/A 2.28 11.27 OFG Bancorp 21 3.06 N/A 1.72 13.13

Table 1 demonstrates Simmons First National Corporation and OFG Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OFG Bancorp has lower revenue and earnings than Simmons First National Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Simmons First National Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1.3% OFG Bancorp 0.00% 8.5% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Simmons First National Corporation’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, OFG Bancorp has a 1.55 beta which is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Simmons First National Corporation and OFG Bancorp Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

Simmons First National Corporation has an average price target of $30, and a 20.00% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Simmons First National Corporation and OFG Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 64.9% and 95.8% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Simmons First National Corporation shares. Competitively, OFG Bancorp has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simmons First National Corporation 0.31% 9.48% 2.47% 3.33% -14.02% 6.71% OFG Bancorp -0.04% -5.71% 13.89% 15.99% 37.57% 37.48%

For the past year Simmons First National Corporation has weaker performance than OFG Bancorp

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Simmons First National Corporation beats OFG Bancorp.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. The company provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending. It also offers personal and corporate trust services; investment management; insurance agency services providing life, auto, home, business, and commercial insurance coverage; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Tennessee. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, insurance, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, Puerto Rico government and agency obligations, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 48 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.