Reviewing Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)’s and Its Competitors results

As Money Center Banks company, Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Simmons First National Corporation has 64.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 62.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Simmons First National Corporation has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.51% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Simmons First National Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National Corporation 0.00% 9.70% 1.30% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Simmons First National Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National Corporation N/A 24 11.27 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

Simmons First National Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Simmons First National Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Simmons First National Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 1.82 2.49

With average price target of $29, Simmons First National Corporation has a potential upside of 14.13%. The competitors have a potential upside of 44.27%. Simmons First National Corporation’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Simmons First National Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simmons First National Corporation 0.31% 9.48% 2.47% 3.33% -14.02% 6.71% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year Simmons First National Corporation has weaker performance than Simmons First National Corporation’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Simmons First National Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.07. Competitively, Simmons First National Corporation’s competitors are 6.72% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

Simmons First National Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Simmons First National Corporation’s peers beat on 5 of the 5 factors Simmons First National Corporation.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. The company provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending. It also offers personal and corporate trust services; investment management; insurance agency services providing life, auto, home, business, and commercial insurance coverage; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Tennessee. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.