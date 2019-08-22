Reviewing Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)’s and Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB)’s results

Both Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National Corporation 25 3.61 N/A 2.28 11.27 Franklin Financial Network Inc. 29 3.96 N/A 2.36 12.52

In table 1 we can see Simmons First National Corporation and Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Franklin Financial Network Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Simmons First National Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Simmons First National Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Franklin Financial Network Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1.3% Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Simmons First National Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.07. Franklin Financial Network Inc. has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Simmons First National Corporation and Franklin Financial Network Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Simmons First National Corporation has an average target price of $30, and a 19.43% upside potential. Meanwhile, Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s average target price is $38, while its potential upside is 33.29%. Based on the results shown earlier, Franklin Financial Network Inc. is looking more favorable than Simmons First National Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.9% of Simmons First National Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.1% of Franklin Financial Network Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Simmons First National Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simmons First National Corporation 0.31% 9.48% 2.47% 3.33% -14.02% 6.71% Franklin Financial Network Inc. 4.57% 3.95% 7.31% -9.45% -23.58% 11.87%

For the past year Simmons First National Corporation has weaker performance than Franklin Financial Network Inc.

Summary

Franklin Financial Network Inc. beats Simmons First National Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. The company provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending. It also offers personal and corporate trust services; investment management; insurance agency services providing life, auto, home, business, and commercial insurance coverage; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Tennessee. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.