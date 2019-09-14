Reviewing SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)’s and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s results

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.37 N/A 0.07 44.46 Upland Software Inc. 43 4.88 N/A -0.77 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Risk & Volatility

SilverSun Technologies Inc. has a 0.44 beta, while its volatility is 56.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Upland Software Inc.’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Upland Software Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. SilverSun Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Upland Software Inc.’s average price target is $53, while its potential upside is 49.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Upland Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.4% and 69.3%. About 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.1% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Upland Software Inc.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies Inc. beats Upland Software Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.