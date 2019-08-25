Reviewing SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)’s and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.25 N/A 0.07 44.46 Stamps.com Inc. 72 2.43 N/A 7.33 6.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. Stamps.com Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. SilverSun Technologies Inc. is presently more expensive than Stamps.com Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Volatility and Risk

SilverSun Technologies Inc. has a 0.44 beta, while its volatility is 56.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stamps.com Inc.’s 1.25 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SilverSun Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Stamps.com Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Stamps.com Inc.’s consensus price target is $64.5, while its potential downside is -0.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares and 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares. About 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59% Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Stamps.com Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats SilverSun Technologies Inc.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.