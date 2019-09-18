Reviewing SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)’s and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s results

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.42 N/A 0.07 44.46 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.59 N/A -2.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5%

Volatility and Risk

SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.44 beta. Competitively, Creative Realities Inc.’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Creative Realities Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Creative Realities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59% Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Creative Realities Inc.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Creative Realities Inc.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.