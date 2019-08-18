Reviewing SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)’s and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.25 N/A 0.07 44.46 Commvault Systems Inc. 56 2.71 N/A 0.07 688.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Commvault Systems Inc. is observed to has than SilverSun Technologies Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Commvault Systems Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

SilverSun Technologies Inc. has a 0.44 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Commvault Systems Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

SilverSun Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Commvault Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Commvault Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of Commvault Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Commvault Systems Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59% Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Commvault Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Commvault Systems Inc. beats SilverSun Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.